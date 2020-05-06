Sunday could match coldest Mother's Day in over 70 years for central North Carolina

Following a cold front, we will see an unseasonably cool air mass for the entire eastern half of the country Saturday. In fact, snow will be seen from the higher elevations of West Virginia, northward through New England with some accumulation. The center of this huge high pressure will settle right into North Carolina Saturday night, setting us up for likely the coldest night we will see until October or November.
Temperatures early Sunday morning will get into the 30s and even frost is a possibility in the coldest rural spots.
As a matter of fact, it will be tied for the coldest Mother's Day we've seen in over 70 years (since 1950). The only other Mother's Day we were this cold was in 1997.
The high-pressure system will then start to move offshore on Sunday. That will bring some warmer temps on Sunday night and Monday.