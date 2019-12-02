Winter is coming: NC Mountains see snowfall

The mountains are under a Winter Storm warning until 7am Tuesday. Lower elevations could see up to 3 inches of snow. Spots above 3500 feet could pick up between 6-12 inches. pic.twitter.com/AUyBIKmmVq — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) December 2, 2019

Winter is coming. In North Carolina, the mountains are usually are the first to know when to expect it.A look at King Street in Boone on Monday morning showed the road with a light coating of snow.Parts of the mountains are expecting about six inches of snow. Other parts could see up to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday morning.Ashe and Watauga counties are on alert. Heavy snow is also expected in Tennessee.