Weather

Winter is coming: NC Mountains see snowfall

Winter is coming. In North Carolina, the mountains are usually are the first to know when to expect it.

A look at King Street in Boone on Monday morning showed the road with a light coating of snow.

Parts of the mountains are expecting about six inches of snow. Other parts could see up to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday morning.

Ashe and Watauga counties are on alert. Heavy snow is also expected in Tennessee.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncsnowwinterweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyber Monday: What to know before you buy
1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston Co.
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at NC church
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 87 in Harnett County
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Graham man shot, injured during alleged attempted home break-in
Show More
Car crashes into Harnett County church during service
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, New York man arrested
Panthers fall to Washington Redskins, 29-21
Video: Marines fight inside Calif. Walmart on Black Friday
9-year-old boy dies after hunting accident in SC
More TOP STORIES News