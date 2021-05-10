NC Weather: Rain this morning, severe storms possible this afternoon

While you were sleeping, the @NWSSPC upgraded our severe category to a Cat 2 of 5, with the biggest threat this afternoon from damaging winds. Timing= 3 to 9pm. #NCWX pic.twitter.com/Nmnagmq9r2 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) May 10, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain, wind and thunder woke up many North Carolinians on Monday morning, and severe weather could arrive later in the afternoon.The National Weather Service increased central and eastern North Carolina's risk for severe weather to a level two of five.The severe storms are most likely to develop between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The biggest threat in these storms will be damaging winds.The area between Raleigh and Fayetteville has the highest chance for seeing severe weather with this storm system.Temperatures this afternoon are poised to be right around the seasonal average--upper 70s to near 80--despite the overcast sky and unsettled weather.After the storms move out, temperatures will drop into the 50s. The region will remain cooler than average for the next few days.