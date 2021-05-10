Weather

NC Weather: Rain this morning, severe storms possible this afternoon

EMBED <>More Videos

NC Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain, wind and thunder woke up many North Carolinians on Monday morning, and severe weather could arrive later in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service increased central and eastern North Carolina's risk for severe weather to a level two of five.

The severe storms are most likely to develop between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The biggest threat in these storms will be damaging winds.



The area between Raleigh and Fayetteville has the highest chance for seeing severe weather with this storm system.

Temperatures this afternoon are poised to be right around the seasonal average--upper 70s to near 80--despite the overcast sky and unsettled weather.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

After the storms move out, temperatures will drop into the 50s. The region will remain cooler than average for the next few days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamfayettevilleweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twin brother of Chicago Bears RB electrocuted at Wake Co. substation
46-year-old man's body recovered from waters at Busco Beach
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
Ransomware cyberattack shuts down major US pipeline, company says
Raleigh mom spends Mother's Day selling flowers for other moms
WakeMed Cary Hospital welcomes first Mother's Day baby of 2021
EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a 'labor shortage'?
Show More
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
Moviegoers starting to regain confidence as NC COVID guidelines relax
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
More TOP STORIES News