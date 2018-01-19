Now the thaw begins, 60s by Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory for our area has finally ended bringing with it the big thaw.This weekend we can look forward to an abundance of sunshine with temperatures on the rise. We can expect highs in the upper 40s Friday and into the 50s Saturday.Saturday through Monday it will continue to be drier and warmer with highs 50s to near 60 by Sunday and low 60s Monday. Goodbye snow!However, there still will be the risk of some patches of black ice early this morning and again late tonight as the snowpack in the area melts and refreezes with temperatures dipping back into the upper 20s tonight.An area of high pressure will push eastward Sunday and the air will turn even warmer still with highs around 60.Clouds will start to build back in on Monday mixed with some sunshine as a cold front advances from the west.This front will produce some showers Monday night into early Tuesday before moving quickly out to sea.After the showers, it will be seasonably cool Wednesday and Thursday with the lows near 30 and the highs near 50.The rest of January should be milder than normal.