Partly Cloudy, Breezy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures dropping into the low 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

An area of low pressure that is currently to our south will hug the North Carolina coast on Tuesday. That low pressure system will bring spotty showers to the Coastal Plain and the Sandhills Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

A few more showers arrive on Wednesday before the big warm up begins Thursday. Thursday will feature showers and a couple of thunderstorms. That will continue into Friday morning then taper off by Friday afternoon before the sun returns late Friday afternoon.

The first half of next weekend will be mostly sunny and warm before showers make a return on Sunday.

Have a great week!
Robert Johnson
