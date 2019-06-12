Gorgeous Weather On The Way!

A storm system moving up the coast has spread some light rain back into the region today. The rain has been scattered so far, but should become a little more widespread as the evening wears on. You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this evening, and maybe a jacket! Temperatures have been cool this afternoon, with late afternoon readings in the mid 60s to low 70s. That's 15-20 degrees below normal!The showers will diminish late tonight with lows in the low and mid 60s. Clouds tomorrow morning will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. It'll be warmer but still pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. As another cold front approaches in the afternoon, a few showers are possible from the Triangle to southern Virginia. If you do see a shower, it'll be brief.Cool high pressure will build into central North Carolina tomorrow night into the weekend, which means we're going to enjoy some awesome late spring weather! Friday and Saturday will be sunny with low humidity and very pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.By Father's Day, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. It'll be more humid but it should stay dry for all the Dads. All in all, a gorgeous weekend on the way!Have a great evening!Chris