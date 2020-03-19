Weather

Pollen could be 'through the roof' in coming days for central North Carolina as spring begins

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Nothing says welcome to spring like an invasion of pollen.

Spring begins on Thursday in America and here in the Triangle, we'll get a bunch of the yellow stuff that allergy-suffers hate.

ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says pollen will be "through the roof" on Thursday and Friday as temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s. Don says this year has the most pollen he can remember.

Pollen.com logs a 10.6 on the allergy report for Raleigh for Thursday. Friday's score is a 11.8. Both scores register as "high."

Some rain over the weekend will give us relief before another expected increase early next week.

Typically in North Carolina, pollen starts appearing on trees in March and peaks on trees in April. It collects on grass starting in the spring and hits the weeds around August.
