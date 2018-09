WATCH: Useful tips if you lose power/Si no tiene electricidad después de una tormenta

Thousands are without power in North Carolina as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence have reached the coast.As of 4:30 a.m., Friday, 280,76 people were without power.Most of the outages are in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender and Onslow counties near the coast.Florence is expected to make landfall Friday morning somewhere between Cape Lookout and Wilmington