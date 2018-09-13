WEATHER

Power outages reported ahead of Hurricane Florence

Duke Energy urges residents to be prepared to be without power

Power outages are already being reported in North Carolina, hours before Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall.

Just before 2 p.m., NC Emergency Management said the statewide power outage total is currently over 12,000.



Just before 1 p.m., Duke Energy reported 4,491 outages across the state.

Most of the outages are in Carteret and Craven counties near the coast.

Florence is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday morning somewhere between the Cape Lookout and Wilmington.

At 11 a.m., the storm was reported 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington.

