Power outages reported ahead of Hurricane Florence

Just before 2 p.m., NC Emergency Management said the statewide power outage total is currently over 12,000.
Just before 1 p.m., Duke Energy reported 4,491 outages across the state.
Most of the outages are in Carteret and Craven counties near the coast.
Florence is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday morning somewhere between the Cape Lookout and Wilmington.
At 11 a.m., the storm was reported 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington.
