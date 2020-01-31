Weather

Rain Returns Today & A BIG Warmup Next Week!

A storm system will move across the viewing area this afternoon bringing periods of rain. It will make for a wet commute home, after a dry drive in.

The rain will last into tonight, but tapers off by later tomorrow morning.

Rainfall amounts will average between 0.30-0.80 of an inch for most places.

Saturday will bring a spotty afternoon shower, especially north and west of the Triangle, due to a trough swinging through. It will be dry on Sunday with sunshine and breezy conditions and temps a bit warmer.

High pressure will establish itself over the Southeast on Monday bringing warmer conditions than previous days. We may touch 70, especially in the Sandhills.

The next feature will approach from the west on Tuesday bringing a chance for a stray shower by the afternoon. This feature will slowly move eastward on Wednesday and will continue to keep a shower chance across our area.

This system will move through the region on Thursday bringing rain, and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of this rain has the potential to be locally heavy, so this will be something to watch over the upcoming days. It dries out behind this system on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great Friday and a 'Super' weekend!

