Rain followed by Snow & Ice

The @NWSRaleigh issues a Winter Storm Warning for part of our area and extends Winter Weather Advisory into the Sandhills until Friday morning. February 20, 2020

As a storm system develops along a front in the northern Gulf of Mexico early today, it will then start moving to east before it starts to redevelop northeast of Jacksonville, Florida, by early this afternoon. This redevelopment in the Atlantic Ocean will cause a large plume of moisture to expand northward into central North Carolina.At the same time, colder air will continue to press southward along the Eastern Seaboard. The eventual clash between warm, moist air rising up and over colder air near the surface will cause clouds to lower and thicken shortly after daybreak. Then, rain will begin to spread out across the region late morning. The rain will mix with ice and wet snow late this afternoon. Northern parts of central North Carolina will be cold enough that most this precipitation will consist of snow.As deeper colder air moves in, there will be an eventual change to all snow in areas located farther to the south during the course of this afternoon. The snow should fall heavily at times this evening before much drier air moves into central North Carolina later tonight. Once this dry air moves in, the snow will end from west to east. Total snow accumulations will wind up 1 to 3 inches across our area, and up to 4+" in the northeast part. Because of this we have winter advisories kicking in after 10am.Tonight, the snow will rapidly accumulate on road surfaces, especially bridges and highway overpasses. Therefore, a slushy accumulation on these roads will make them very slick and hazardous. Temperatures late tonight will drop below freezing, and most will be in the upper 20s after midnight.A large high pressure area forcing the cold air into the region will expand east and south over the eastern United States. It will be bitter cold on Saturday morning with temps in the low 20s.This will usher in a dry, stable weather pattern starting tomorrow and lasting through Sunday.As that large high pressure system drifts to the east, another storm moving east out of the Rockies will help force moist air back into the region Sunday night and Monday. This leads to a period of wet weather early next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather