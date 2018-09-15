As Tropical Storm Florence lingers, there are a lot of questions regarding how bad it will get in the Triangle and Sandhills.However, residents in those areas should still be prepared for major flooding.As of right now, most counties have seen at least a few inches of rain, but how much more will they see?By Saturday morning: 4-6 inchesBy Monday: An additional 4-8 inchesBy Saturday morning: 1.5-2 inchesBy Monday: An additional 4-6 inchesBy Saturday morning: 10-15 inchesBy Monday: An additional 8-15 inchesBy Saturday morning: 2-4 inchesBy Monday: 15-20 inchesBig Weather said these areas will see such a dramatic increase because they are closer to the center circulation of Florence.He added that rainfall will pick up Saturday night into Sunday.