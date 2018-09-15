WEATHER

Rain totals: Florence could drop another 15 inches of rain in Fayetteville

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning but when will we see those effects in the Triangle?

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
As Tropical Storm Florence lingers, there are a lot of questions regarding how bad it will get in the Triangle and Sandhills.

However, residents in those areas should still be prepared for major flooding.

As of right now, most counties have seen at least a few inches of rain, but how much more will they see?

How much rain has fallen according to the National Weather Service


How much more rain is expected to fall according to the National Weather Service


Areas near Wake County

By Saturday morning: 4-6 inches

By Monday: An additional 4-8 inches

Durham County

By Saturday morning: 1.5-2 inches

By Monday: An additional 4-6 inches

Areas near Wayne/Sampson counties

By Saturday morning: 10-15 inches

By Monday: An additional 8-15 inches

Areas near the Sandhills

By Saturday morning: 2-4 inches

By Monday: 15-20 inches

Big Weather said these areas will see such a dramatic increase because they are closer to the center circulation of Florence.

He added that rainfall will pick up Saturday night into Sunday.

