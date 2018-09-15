NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --As Tropical Storm Florence lingers, there are a lot of questions regarding how bad it will get in the Triangle and Sandhills.
However, residents in those areas should still be prepared for major flooding.
As of right now, most counties have seen at least a few inches of rain, but how much more will they see?
How much rain has fallen according to the National Weather Service
How much more rain is expected to fall according to the National Weather Service
Areas near Wake County
By Saturday morning: 4-6 inches
By Monday: An additional 4-8 inches
Durham County
By Saturday morning: 1.5-2 inches
By Monday: An additional 4-6 inches
Areas near Wayne/Sampson counties
By Saturday morning: 10-15 inches
By Monday: An additional 8-15 inches
Areas near the Sandhills
By Saturday morning: 2-4 inches
By Monday: 15-20 inches
Big Weather said these areas will see such a dramatic increase because they are closer to the center circulation of Florence.
He added that rainfall will pick up Saturday night into Sunday.
