Record-breaking heat hits Raleigh and Fayetteville, shatters records

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If this late September heat feels out of place, that's because it is.The streak of hot weather finally has a record-breaker. Raleigh-Durham International Airport reached 93 degrees Sunday at 1:47 p.m. This breaks the old daily record of 92 degrees set back in 1941.Raleigh isn't alone in making record-breaking heat,the Fayetteville Regional Airport said it reached 96 degrees Sunday at 2:24 p.m. Breaking the old daily record of 95 degrees back in 1933.WTVD Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we've logged 71 days so far this year at or above 90 degrees. Add another 90 for today, and likely two more for next week.