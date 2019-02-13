Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain

AVERY CO., N.C. (WTVD) --Grandfather Mountain saw a record breaking wind gust Wednesday, Feb. 13.
According to the North Carolina Climate Office a wind gust of 121.3 miles per hour was recorded on the mountain around 4 a.m.
That breaks the mountain's previous record of 120.7 miles per hour, which was record on Dec. 21, 2012.
As reported by the weather station at the Mile High Swinging Bridge, Grandfather Mountain saw exceptionally high winds last night and early this morning, including a gust of 121.3 mph around 4 a.m., exceeding the park's previous record of 120.7 mph, recorded Dec. 21, 2012. pic.twitter.com/xBwr2MVo7q— Grandfather Mountain (@GrandfatherMtn) February 13, 2019
While that wind gust was out of the ordinary, it was extremely windy all morning on Grandfather Mountain. Sustained winds sat at or above 70 miles per hour from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m.
For comparison, during the same time frame sustained wind at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was around 8 miles per hour with the highest wind gust recorded being 23 miles per hour.
To look up more weather data at Grandfather Mountain, click here.
