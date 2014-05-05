Scattered Rain & Storms Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Good morning. A few rounds of showers and storms today. Midday into the early afternoon some storms could be strong or severe. Very cold air aloft and lower freezing levels gives us a good chance to see some hail in the afternoon storms. The good news is we are getting much needed rainfall after the dry stretch we've seen the past two months. We will be drying out for the weekend but it will be breezy. Mother's Day still looks nice, partly cloudy and low 80s but just a little breezy at times. More rain late Monday, then cool showers likely late next week.Have a great Friday!Steve Stewart