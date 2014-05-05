Scattered Showers, Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow

FALL BACK

Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, Nov 1st at 2am. Before you go to sleep tonight, turn the clocks back one hour and change the batteries in your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors. pic.twitter.com/lpbOU9BO0o — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 31, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and become mostly cloudy. It'll be seasonable with temperatures in the upper 40s in the Triangle and around 50 in the Sandhills. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2am, so be sure to set the clocks back 1 hour before bed and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a cold front will bring scattered showers, primarily in the morning and early afternoon hours. We'll see some sunshine before the sun sets tomorrow at 5:18pm.We'll be waking up to morning lows in the the 30s for the Triangle both Monday and Election Day. Other than the chilly air, there are no other weather woes since our sky will be bright and sunny for much of the week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson