Weather

Scattered Showers, Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and become mostly cloudy. It'll be seasonable with temperatures in the upper 40s in the Triangle and around 50 in the Sandhills. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2am, so be sure to set the clocks back 1 hour before bed and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.



Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a cold front will bring scattered showers, primarily in the morning and early afternoon hours. We'll see some sunshine before the sun sets tomorrow at 5:18pm.
We'll be waking up to morning lows in the the 30s for the Triangle both Monday and Election Day. Other than the chilly air, there are no other weather woes since our sky will be bright and sunny for much of the week.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 3rd straight day of more than 2,800 cases
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71
Pence, Abrams, Jill Biden swing through NC as Early Voting closes
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
VP Pence campaigns in Wilson County
14-year-old shot during Fayetteville carjacking, police say
Show More
Woman charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
More TOP STORIES News