See how experienced farmers act fast to avoid crop damage

On a bone-chilling Wednesday, the Lyons Farm in Creedmoor is closed to the general public. But owner Mark Lyons gave access to ABC11 cameras as we documented his program for protecting the produce he's growing.First and foremost: Covers on the tender shoots that are above ground, to keep the plant protected under that cover and hopefully keep the plant from freezing as much."Hopefully we'll have higher production in the springtime," Lyons said.He's also harvested some of the winter vegetables he's grown before the cold really damages them."We're picking Brussels sprouts, we're picking kalettes," said Lyons. "We're picking chard, turnips, onions, lettuces."He keeps them in cold storage on his farm."They're in the cooler until about 34 degrees, 33 degrees, on the cool side so everything will be as fresh as it possibly can be."He said even with the protection in place over plants in the ground, there's still the possibility of damage from high winds and cold. "The wind is a big factor. Under the cover, any heat factor is staying under there."Smart, informed farmers advise new ones to read about crop science, keep up with the weather forecasts and stock up on material that can safely blanket at-risk plants."If you're not doing this right now" said Troy Howard of Lyons Farm, "you're not going to have much left after this cold snap."