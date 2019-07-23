Weather

Severe storms possible throughout Tuesday

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as many parts of the viewing area are under risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the region Tuesday as a strong cold front slinks its way across North Carolina.

With lots of humidity for the storms to feast on from the previous few days, the rainfall has the potential to be very heavy, producing flooding rain and damaging winds.

Raleigh and areas south are in a category 2 risk of severe weather.



The front moves off the coast late Tuesday into Wednesday, clearing skies as it moves farther away.

In addition to rain, the front will be bringing cooler temperatures to the region.

Highs following the front's passage will be in the mid-80s.

With high pressure building across the eastern United States throughout the rest of the week, more sunshine will be available and, as such, temperatures will slowly climb through to the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot near Raleigh elementary school
3 teens, 6-year-old tied to gun store theft
Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found, 2 charged with murder
Macy's pulls dinner plates some say promote eating disorders
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Website allows you to 'rent' a friend for the day
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
Show More
Body of ECU student found off Wrightsville Beach, officials say
$450 million I-95 widening on horizon in Cumberland County
Dozens in Raleigh march in solidarity with Puerto Rico protests
How your online behaviors could soon affect your car insurance rate
Duke center studies ESP, phenomena seen in 'Stranger Things'
More TOP STORIES News