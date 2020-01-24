Severe thunderstorms possible Friday night

We are in #firstalertmode this morning to give you a heads up about the category 1 (marginal) risk for severe storms tonight. Biggest threat = damaging wind. Could spin up an isolated tornado to the south too. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/K8qxKaOTPv — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 24, 2020

Clouds and showers will occur today as warmer air aloft ahead of our next storm system remains in place throughout today. Our attention will then turn to the potential for heavier rain and potential thunderstorms this evening.A stacked storm system will slowly move across the Great Lakes for today with a secondary surface low developing along the North Carolina/Virginia by this evening. With a warm southerly flow in the mid-levels continuing throughout today, expect periodic rain showers across the Triangle region. This secondary low will help to drive a cold front across the area this evening and tonight and set the stage for a band of much heavier rainfall along with the risk for thunderstorms.We will need to monitor for the threat of a stronger thunderstorms, thanks to strong wind shear in the atmosphere and an abundance of moisture. Thunderstorms organize into a broken line by this evening and early overnight as the cold front moves into North Carolina. Strong winds are the biggest concerns from these storms and with some low-level veering, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.Rainfall totals from this system will average between 0.40 of an inch and 1.25 inches. Lighter amounts of rain are expected mainly east of I-95 with heavier amounts along and west of I-95. In fact, some locations could locally pick up to 1.75 inches, especially west of the Triangle. While there will be some localized heavy rainfall, it will not be enough to cause any prolonged flooding. With that said, the rain could come down hard enough during a short period of time this evening to cause some roads to become covered with water.This storm system moves to our northeast relatively quickly with the cold front clearing the area well to our east by daybreak Saturday. Once the cold front moves through, drier air will move in, and the wet weather will move off to the east before dawn on Saturday. Though you could wake up to some fog, dry & stable air will begin to move over the region Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a breakup in the clouds, and at least a partly sunny sky. It will also be breezy and cool.High pressure building in from the west will help provide a dry and settled weather pattern across the region for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. A series of upper-level disturbances will help bring periodic cloud cover Sunday and Monday. The lower-level air remains quite dry thanks to the large surface high, which should linger over the region through Tuesday then move off to the east.Have a great weekend and stay weather aware tonight!Bigweather