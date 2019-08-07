Weather

Severe weather moves through central North Carolina

Strong storms moved through central North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon but pushed out by early evening.

As of 3:15 p.m., the strongest storms were north and east of Raleigh, and the severe threat for the Triangle had diminished. There still could be a storm through the evening especially south and east of RDU, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

It will be dry and a little less humid Thursday, with highs from 88-92.

There could be an isolated shower or storm Friday late or evening, with most spots dry and highs in the low 90s.

We should have a dry and warm weekend with highs near 90 and humidity fairly low, especially Saturday, Hohmann said.
