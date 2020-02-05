Weather

Wednesday, the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday quite literally will be the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday.

Expect Wednesday to see mostly scattered showers, nothing severe, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Southern counties could see a break in the showers.

A two-day flood watch has been issued for Anson, Chatham, Davidson, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Stanly and Wake counties from Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. until Feb. 7, at 12 a.m.

A four-day flood watch has been issued for Alamance, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Vance and Warren counties from Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

But Thursday, the viewing area will see 1-4 inches of intermittent showers, potentially causing flooding on the Haw and Neuse rivers.


A warm front is still projected to move northward Thursday morning bringing damaging winds and threat of an isolated tornado spin-up.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwake countydurham countyorange countycumberland countyweathertornadonorth carolina newssevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From addiction to sobriety: What changed one Raleigh woman's life
Video shows bloody woman walk into store after deadly triple stabbing
NC senators vote 'no' on impeachment
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Morrisville residents outraged after spilled nails flatten tires
'I love you, Bubba': Missing Colo. boy's family makes video plea
Teen nearly kidnapped by repeat sex offender, deputies say
Show More
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Fayetteville intersection
11 shots fired in fatal officer-involved shooting, report shows
1 dead in Wake Forest triple stabbing, woman charged
DMV makes millions by selling your personal information
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest
More TOP STORIES News