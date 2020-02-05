Wednesday, the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday

Expect Wednesday to see mostly scattered showers, nothing severe, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Southern counties could see a break in the showers.
A two-day flood watch has been issued for Anson, Chatham, Davidson, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Stanly and Wake counties from Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. until Feb. 7, at 12 a.m.
A four-day flood watch has been issued for Alamance, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Vance and Warren counties from Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.
But Thursday, the viewing area will see 1-4 inches of intermittent showers, potentially causing flooding on the Haw and Neuse rivers.
A Flood Watch in effect for Thursday from RDU area to the north and west. 2-4" of rain likely, heaviest northwest of Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MJ8l5FFARN— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) February 5, 2020
A warm front is still projected to move northward Thursday morning bringing damaging winds and threat of an isolated tornado spin-up.
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.