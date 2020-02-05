Wednesday, the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday

A Flood Watch in effect for Thursday from RDU area to the north and west. 2-4" of rain likely, heaviest northwest of Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MJ8l5FFARN — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) February 5, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday quite literally will be the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday.Expect Wednesday to see mostly scattered showers, nothing severe, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Southern counties could see a break in the showers.A two-day flood watch has been issued for Anson, Chatham, Davidson, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Stanly and Wake counties from Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. until Feb. 7, at 12 a.m.A four-day flood watch has been issued for Alamance, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Vance and Warren counties from Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.But Thursday, the viewing area will see 1-4 inches of intermittent showers, potentially causing flooding on the Haw and Neuse rivers.A warm front is still projected to move northward Thursday morning bringing damaging winds and threat of an isolated tornado spin-up.