Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Halloween festivities

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Ghouls, goblins, witches and zombies better keep an umbrella in their candy sack this evening.

Severe weather is possible throughout North Carolina today, but the highest chance for severe weather stretches from Wake County to the west and north.

Areas south and east of Wake County are under a slight chance for severe weather.



ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the biggest threat from Thursday's storms is damaging wind. He said we could see gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Big Weather said isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Timing

The warm front moves through between 9-11 a.m., creating Thursday's first chance for pop-up showers.

By 5-6 p.m. any shower that pops up will have the potential to have rotation, which could create an isolated tornado.

The main line of storms could move through the Triangle as early as 7-8 p.m. That main line of storms is what will bring the damaging straight-line winds.



Trick-or-treat history

Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.

Big Weather said on average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.
