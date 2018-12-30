WEATHER

Showers Today

EMBED </>More Videos

A weak wave of low pressure tracking along a frontal zone will pass well to our south today. It will cause some light rain and drizzle this morning, then clouds will linger this afternoon. Despite the rain, it will be mild with most temperatures reaching the mid-50s. A second, stronger area of low pressure will be developing over Texas tonight. This entity will move towards the northeast and into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. Clouds from this system will cross the area tonight, followed by isolated showers tomorrow. Nonetheless, it will be warm with highs in the lower 60s.

The second area of low pressure will pass well to the north tomorrow night and its associated cool front will move into the Triangle on Tuesday. It'll be even warmer tomorrow night and Tuesday. The low temperature tomorrow night will be near 60, followed by a high near 70 on New Year's Day. The record high in Raleigh on Tuesday's date is 75, set in 1985. The cool front will stall to the south of the Triangle Wednesday and Thursday as cooler air returns, but it will not be cold by January standards with temperatures in the 50s each day. A third wave of low pressure over Texas will track to the east- northeast along the stalled front, causing rain to return to the Triangle Wednesday night and Thursday.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
It's official! 2018 is wettest year on record for Raleigh
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
You'll probably see more potholes this winter
Mile-high swing bridge at Grandfather Mountain is one of the state's coldest places
More Weather
Top Stories
Double shooting in Moore County leaves 2 seriously injured
Man charged with threatening, choking Raleigh police officer
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say
Raleigh Wahlburgers workers speak out about sudden shutdown
Portland hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man
Raleigh restaurants react to Fayetteville Street closures
Deputies investigating suspicious death at Durham home
Woman's body found along road in Johnston County
Show More
Flooded parts of Stagecoach Road in Durham closed
Johnson, Maye, No. 14 UNC rout Davidson 82-60
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Texas baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
More News