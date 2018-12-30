A weak wave of low pressure tracking along a frontal zone will pass well to our south today. It will cause some light rain and drizzle this morning, then clouds will linger this afternoon. Despite the rain, it will be mild with most temperatures reaching the mid-50s. A second, stronger area of low pressure will be developing over Texas tonight. This entity will move towards the northeast and into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. Clouds from this system will cross the area tonight, followed by isolated showers tomorrow. Nonetheless, it will be warm with highs in the lower 60s.The second area of low pressure will pass well to the north tomorrow night and its associated cool front will move into the Triangle on Tuesday. It'll be even warmer tomorrow night and Tuesday. The low temperature tomorrow night will be near 60, followed by a high near 70 on New Year's Day. The record high in Raleigh on Tuesday's date is 75, set in 1985. The cool front will stall to the south of the Triangle Wednesday and Thursday as cooler air returns, but it will not be cold by January standards with temperatures in the 50s each day. A third wave of low pressure over Texas will track to the east- northeast along the stalled front, causing rain to return to the Triangle Wednesday night and Thursday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart