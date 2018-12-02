Snow next weekend? It's possible!

Is your phone saying snow next weekend? It's not impossible. Timing and temperature are everything with a setup like this, and the storm system is still off the coast of California. We'll keep you updated! pic.twitter.com/CHMfXAQPhN — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) December 2, 2018

Has your weather app on your phone been showing a snow icon for next weekend? Well, it's a possibility!A cold high pressure to our north and a developing storm system to our southwest are two important ingredients needed for a wintry event, and we could very well see this next weekend.The storm system responsible for this possibility is currently off the coast of California.We don't have weather balloon data on this system until at least the middle of the week, so uncertainty is the key word here. Timing will vary and it's currently way too early to talk specifics, but be aware that we could see our first taste of winter next Saturday night!