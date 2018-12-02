WEATHER

Snow next weekend? It's possible!

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Has your weather app on your phone been showing a snow icon for next weekend? Well, it's a possibility!

A cold high pressure to our north and a developing storm system to our southwest are two important ingredients needed for a wintry event, and we could very well see this next weekend.



The storm system responsible for this possibility is currently off the coast of California.

We don't have weather balloon data on this system until at least the middle of the week, so uncertainty is the key word here. Timing will vary and it's currently way too early to talk specifics, but be aware that we could see our first taste of winter next Saturday night!
