WEATHER

Snow, sleet greets early birds; disappears by late morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Much of the Triangle-area will see snow or sleet early Tuesday morning, but Big Weather said it's nothing to worry about.

Much of the Triangle-area saw snow or sleet early Tuesday morning, but it wasn't anything North Carolinas needed to worry about.

Flakes fell over the ABC11 viewing area for a few hours but in most of the western and central counties, precipitation stopped by 6:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. for eastern counties.

As a precaution, several school districts operated on a two-hour delay.

A full list of closings and delays.

Most counties saw a mix of sleet and snow and that's because most areas experienced temperatures above the freezing mark.



Some parts of Orange County saw a light accumulation of snow but it won't stick around long.

Drivers in those areas should take extra precautions when hitting the road because they may be slick or covered with heavy, wet snow.



Big Weather said temperatures will stay relatively cool Tuesday, with highs mostly in the low 40s.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Areas with lower temperatures may see some freezing in precipitation that fell, mostly in raised areas such as handrails or on cars.

However, that's not his biggest concern for the day; Big Weather said drivers should be concerned about high wind gusts.

While skies will be sunny Tuesday afternoon, most areas could see gusts of wind up to 35 miles per hour.

Things will start to warm up by the end of the week with temperatures pushing back near 60 on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsleetrainweatherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News