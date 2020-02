NC weather: 1-3 inches of snow expected in Raleigh with more falling to the east

Here's our latest snowfall forecast for central North Carolina. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/oHf8hlBjG8 — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) February 19, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the eve of what could be our first winter weather event, the odds for snowfall have increased and a slight shift in the forecast track could push snow totals a little higher.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker forecasts that much of the viewing area will see snow Thursday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging the public to prepare. Winter weather will start affecting the state as early as this evening in the mountains and Thursday afternoon into Friday morning outside of the mountains."Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful," said Gov. Cooper.Rain will start to fall after lunchtime Thursday. Some models suggest snow will begin up north in Virginia, but at this point, ABC11 doesn't think that will pan out. As we get closer and get more temperature data, the chances for snow up north could become more likely.By 6 p.m., the snow will be spreading across the region. This will definitely affect your evening commute. If you can leave work early, you should plan on that for Thursday evening.By 11 p.m., the bulk of the snow is shifting east and out of here. Cold air pours in behind it though, and raised surfaces may slick up. Snowfall amounts on the ground will be limited.Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the Triangle could see 1 to 3 inches of snow between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., but 2-4 inches with some higher amounts could occur northeast of RDU.A slight shift, however, would bring heavier snow into the Triangle. Roadways will likely just be wet through sunset, but then become slippery, especially untreated roads.Temperatures will stay at or above freezing through the event, then fall into the upper 20s by sunrise Friday. So watch for freezing roads in the morningThe good news for drivers Friday is that the ground is currently rather warm. According to the North Carolina State Climatologist , ground temperatures will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s across our area.Your Friday morning drive may involve some slick spots -- more the farther east you are. By Friday afternoon, sunshine will return and temperatures will climb up to around 40 degrees.Friday's weather -- it should be above freezing by 10 or 11 a.m. -- should melt most of it away and ground temperatures are too warm to allow the winter weather to stick around too long.How much snow you'll see depends on where you are. Let's take a look at the models.The American Model, the GFS, has been the most aggressive with amounts. It even pushes over 6 inches south and east.ABC11's in-house model, the RPM, is also pretty aggressive with 3-6 inches down east and 1-3 inches in the Triangle.The European model, the EURO, shows the lowest amounts, but, it should be noted, is showing more snowfall and increasing amounts compared with yesterday.The First Alert Weather Team looks at the models, the timing, the cold/dry air mass to the north, the warm/moist air mass to the south, and the collision of the two in order to come up with a snowfall forecast.