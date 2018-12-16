A foggy start early this morning will turn better later this morning into this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun with seasonably mild temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Pleasant December weather will continue tonight and tomorrow as a cold front crosses the Tennessee Valley and then shifts across the Triangle. It will be too dry for any precipitation ahead of and with the passage of the front, so skies will be mainly clear tonight followed by some sunshine and a breeze tomorrow. It will turn chilly in the wake of the front tomorrow night, but expect lots of sunshine to counter the cooling on Tuesday.High pressure will cross the mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday and then move off the East Coast on Thursday while a new storm develops over the Mississippi Valley. Expect some sun and seasonable temperatures on Wednesday followed by periods of rain Thursday and Thursday night as the storm center heads toward the Great Lakes and swings a cold front across the Appalachians toward the Triangle. Showers will be possible Friday morning with the passage of the cold front, then drier air and some clearing will follow Friday afternoon. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s.Have a great day!Steve Stewart