Summer 2018 4th hottest in US history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Talk about a long, hot summer!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2018 is the fourth hottest summer on record for the United States.

Meteorologists consider summer to be June through August.


Officials say the average temperature this summer was 73.5 degrees.

That temperature is 2.1 degrees above average.
