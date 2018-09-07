Summer 2018 4th hottest in US history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Talk about a long, hot summer!
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2018 is the fourth hottest summer on record for the United States.
Meteorologists consider summer to be June through August.
Just in: #Summer2018 for contiguous USA tied with 1934 for 4th warmest summer on record per @NOAANCEIclimate https://t.co/9AqzndiW0E #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/uBQBJ5Sppm— NOAA (@NOAA) September 6, 2018
Officials say the average temperature this summer was 73.5 degrees.
That temperature is 2.1 degrees above average.