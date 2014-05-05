Sun & Clouds, Little Cooler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- What a beautiful day we had yesterday, with sunshine and temperatures that reached the low 70s. Today will end up a bit different, though still far from terrible, as a moisture-starved front sinks southward across the area early.This will turn our wind around into the northeast and bring in cooler air, though nothing extreme. There haven't been a lot of clouds with the front so far, and we still will have more sun than clouds through the day. It won't be until later tonight, as the flow becomes easterly and brings in more low-level moisture, that we really cloud over.High pressure will expand across the Ohio Valley today, then the center of the high will move off the mid-Atlantic coast and over the Atlantic tomorrow. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will track eastward into the southern Rockies today, then move east-northeastward tomorrow. Moisture will gather ahead of this energy and bring us a slug of rain starting tomorrow afternoon and ending early Saturday.Overcast skies and cooler air continuing to feed in from the north and northeast tomorrow should mean temperatures stay in the 40s. Should the rain be slower to work in, and we get sunshine for a time in the morning, then the temperature could end up sneaking above 50 degrees.This doesn't look like it will be a particularly heavy event, but models seem to show a half of an inch or so. This whole short wave energy and moisture will end up more or less just a warm front lifting though. The rain will lift away to the north and east early Saturday as the energy aloft quickly departs and the front is pulled north of the Triangle again by a low pressure area moving across southern Canada. If our flow truly turns out of the southwest at the surface in the afternoon, it is possible some sun will even break out at times and temperatures could end up well into the 60s.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather