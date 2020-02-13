Warmer & Windy Tomorrow

Our rain departed early this morning and left central North Carolina covered with clouds. Those clouds will continue overnight tonight and will keep temperatures steadily in the low 50s. There will be areas of patchy fog overnight due to light winds and saturated low levels of the atmosphere.Temperatures will climb into the 70s by tomorrow afternoon, though tomorrow will not be picture perfect. Expect a mostly cloudy day with a few scattered showers during the day and evening. A cold front causes temperatures to crash into the 40s and upper 30s by late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Tomorrow will also be windy with a westerly wind blowing 10-15 mph and even gusting up to 25 mph at times.Thursday and Friday will be much cooler with highs staying around the low 50s, however there will be loads of sunshine to add some warmth.The weekend still looks dry and mostly clear but a bit chilly at night with lows in the upper 20s/lower 30s.Meteorologist Robert Johnson