Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

- Check the local forecast in your area. If you know a heatwave is coming, you might want to postpone any outdoor activities.
- Stay indoors during the hottest time of the day. If you do go outside, drink plenty of water.
- Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, which will dehydrate you.
- Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Lighter colors repel sunlight.
- Make sure you're eating enough, but keep your meals small. You'll have consistent energy to help you throughout the day.
SEE ALSO: What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
MORE HEAT TIPS:
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
- Heat theory: Does hot weather turn us into jerks?
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- 5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
- We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is