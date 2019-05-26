Tips on staying safe through the NC heat wave

With people flocking to state parks and lakes this holiday weekend, health officials are stressing caution as temperatures hit the mid 90's.
"Stay hydrated mostly. And making sure that when I am drinking water, I'm not chugging it--just taking small sips so I don't make myself sick," said Jacy King, who visited Lake Johnson from Greensboro for a family reunion.
"I actually just came from Falls Lake, and then met up with some friends and then I just wanted to just chill out for the day," said Jesse Vang, who came to Lake Johnson for the first time this season.
Surface temperatures can routinely be 30 degrees warmer, making concrete and pavement walkways difficult for dogs to navigate. For tips on keeping your pets safe, you can click here.
Interior vehicle temperatures can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, even on an overcast day.
Since 1990, 34 children in North Carolina have died from heatstrokes suffered in vehicles--the sixth-most in the country.
While cracking a window or cranking up the air conditioning can provide temporary relief, it is not a long-term solution. As an extra reminder to always check your back seat, try to put your phone, bag, or other important item next to children or pets while driving.
For those planning on grilling, the FDA is warning people to store their food safely. Food should not be left outside more than an hour when it's above 90 degrees outside, and leftovers should be refrigerated within an hour of cook-time. Hot food should be kept in an insulated container while serving.
