Hot & Humid This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will be building into the mid-Atlantic today, providing us with a drier day across the Triangle. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon with a weak disturbance dipping across the Northeast.With high pressure in place on Wednesday, generally dry and very warm conditions will persist over the region. Heat and humidity will push the heat index above 100 in spots.A decaying cold front will move into the state later this week, pushing daily chances of afternoon thunderstorms higher by Friday.Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase over the weekend and into early next week with a weak low pressure area developing off the Outer Banks. In addition to the rain chances, temperatures will remain above average through the period with highs in the low to mid 90s.Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!Big Weather