Weather

Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

LORIS, South Carolina -- Surveillance video from a high school in South Carolina shows the moments when a tornado swept through flipping the cars in the parking lot.

The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.



The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahigh schoolcartornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly makes stunning retirement announcement
'Jeopardy!': Will Game 4 determine who earns GOAT title?
Harnett County teacher killed in his front yard: Sheriff
Wake County man accused of raping girl who was walking to bus stop
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Wake Co. library 'sensory storytime' for exceptional children
How to find out if your Wake County property tax is going up
Show More
Chick-fil-A employee helps AL woman, children caught in storm
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
Apex teens go viral with creative ping pong video
What to expect during Tuesday's Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News