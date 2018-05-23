HURRICANE

Tropical disturbance near Gulf could develop into depression

Hurricane forecasters say a tropical disturbance nearing the Gulf of Mexico has a 40 percent chance of developing into at least a tropical depression this week.

National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen says if the system eventually strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be the first of the 2018 season and would be named "Alberto."


The center's current five-day outlook has the disturbance reaching the northern Gulf Coast this weekend somewhere between southeast Louisiana and Florida. That could mean a wet Memorial Day weekend in the New Orleans area and at Gulf Coast beaches in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

More hurricane-related stories here.

Feltgen is urging residents to monitor the weather "because there will be flash flooding associated with this."

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical depressiontropical stormweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
NOAA makes changes to predictions for Atlantic hurricane season
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
More hurricane
WEATHER
Cooler Air by Tomorrow
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News