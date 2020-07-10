Tropical Storm Fay moving away from North Carolina

Tropical Storm Fay formed Thursday afternoon after it moved east across North Carolina as a low pressure system Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Fay has winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 10 mph.
As it moves north, it will no longer affect North Carolina. However, Fay will bring heavy rain to several major cities in the Northeast--such as Atlantic City, Philadelphia, and New York.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
A Flash Flood Watch is already in effect for New York City and several parts of New Jersey.
The National Hurricane Center said Fay is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along and near the track of Fay across the mid-Atlantic states into southeast New York and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday and spread northward through the warning area Friday night.
Back in North Carolina, the weekend is going to be hot and humid.
WATCH: North Carolina forecast