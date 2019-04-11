VIDEO: Jordan Lake turns yellow as pollen nears record highs

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In North Carolina pollen is bad every year, but this year it's particularly bad. So bad, parts of Jordan Lake are starting to turn yellow.On Thursday, a passerby filmed Jordan Lake off of Highway 64, and it was a rather unsettling sight for allergy sufferers.In the video, you can see a massive accumulation of pollen in the water, and yellow waves rippling up against the shore.It almost looks as though there is a large sand bar out in the water. But no, it's actually pollen!There is a good chance for rain Friday, which would help remove some of the pollen from the air. But as for Thursday, those with allergies will either want to stay inside or brave life inside a constant yellow cloud.