Warm and Humid Again Sunday

Here's the latest track for tropical storm Marco. pic.twitter.com/koEFfxwVOc — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 23, 2020

Here's the latest track for tropical storm Laura. It is now forecast to make landfall as a category two hurricane. pic.twitter.com/JhEVZ0GxUU — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 23, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An upper-level trough located over the lower Mississippi River Valley will start to dissipate today, but will maintain a southwesterly flow over the region that continues to push moisture into the Triangle. With a mix of clouds overhead, atmospheric instability will be limited this afternoon. There could still be a few spotty late-day thunderstorms, but rainfall amounts should be light and scarce.By Monday, the Bermuda high pressure will start to build westward over the Carolinas. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will be low tomorrow, and dry conditions should dominate the weather pattern from Tuesday through the rest of the week as this high pressure strengthens over the Triangle. More sunshine will return during the day in this pattern, which will help high temperatures climb back into the lower 90s for most by the middle of the week.A west-northwest flow is expected to set up over the region late Tuesday through Wednesday, which will help give some relief from the humidity for a bit. A southwesterly flow will return muggy conditions by Thursday, and keep humidity around into the weekend.There is a potential for some leftover clouds and rain from Tropical Storm Laura to make it into the region by the weekend, but there is still uncertainty around this forecast.Tropical Storm Marco continues to move north through the Gulf. It's forecast to make landfall in southern Louisiana late Monday night as a hurricane.Tropical Storm Laura could make landfall in the same area as a category 2 hurricane Wednesday night.Have a great Sunday!-Brittany Bell