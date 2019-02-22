WEATHER

A Wet Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

A frontal boundary will remain stalled just to the south of area today, and into the start of the weekend.

This will keep conditions rather cloudy, damp and cool with rain and drizzle off and on. Temperatures today and Saturday will be in the mid and upper 40s.

Temperatures will begin to rise late Saturday night, eventually spiking around 70 on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west and a warm, southwesterly flow develops.

A few showers, or even some isolated thunderstorms, cannot be ruled out through mid-day, then drier air will start to filter in in the wake of the front in the afternoon. This will lead to a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the day.

Cooler weather is expected for Monday, but sunshine will be in relative abundance with high pressure settling in. The weather pattern will become active once again on Tuesday as a disturbance approaches from the Deep South.

Sunshine will gradually give way to clouds late in the day with rain chances returning by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
More Weather
Top Stories
Proposed bill would make it illegal in NC to use cell phone while driving
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Man arrested for selling counterfeit tickets to Duke-UNC game, Carrboro police say
Looking for work? Wake County Hospitality Job Fair wants to fill 1,000 positions
'He didn't deserve this,' mom says of toddler who died after alleged beating
UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke
Zion Williamson diagnosed with knee sprain, status day-to-day
Missing road barriers putting Wake County drivers at risk
Show More
Trip to children's museum may have saved Duke medical worker's life
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
State Board of Elections calls for new election in 9th district
Speed limit reduction set for 'dangerous' Fayetteville Road
NC State researchers identify smaller relative of Tyrannosaurus rex
More News