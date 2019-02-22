A frontal boundary will remain stalled just to the south of area today, and into the start of the weekend.This will keep conditions rather cloudy, damp and cool with rain and drizzle off and on. Temperatures today and Saturday will be in the mid and upper 40s.Temperatures will begin to rise late Saturday night, eventually spiking around 70 on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west and a warm, southwesterly flow develops.A few showers, or even some isolated thunderstorms, cannot be ruled out through mid-day, then drier air will start to filter in in the wake of the front in the afternoon. This will lead to a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the day.Cooler weather is expected for Monday, but sunshine will be in relative abundance with high pressure settling in. The weather pattern will become active once again on Tuesday as a disturbance approaches from the Deep South.Sunshine will gradually give way to clouds late in the day with rain chances returning by Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Bigweather