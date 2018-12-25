A weak upper-level disturbance has brought some mid- and high-level clouds overhead. These clouds will disperse this evening as the upper-level disturbance moves off to the east. Then northwest upper-level winds and a large high pressure area move the Great Lakes on south will move east. This pattern will help bring a mainly clear sky tonight.That large high pressure area will move over the eastern United States and strengthen tomorrow into Wednesday night as an upper-level ridge builds southeast to northwest over the eastern third of the U.S. This overall pattern should support dry weather across Central North Carolina through the day Thursday.The east-southeasterly low-level flow will increase as high pressure moves east and off the coast and a powerful storm system moves northward through the central U.S. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day Thursday, then these clouds will lower at night and rain will spread west to east across central North Carolina late Thursday night and early Friday morning.Brisk low-level south to southwest flow is expected on Friday, and this will bring much warmer air along with a deep layer of moisture into the region. Rain can fall heavily at times Friday and could be accompanied by rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, and this much rain could cause flooding in poor drainage areas including some street flooding possibly.A cold front trailing southward out of the Plains storm system will sweep eastward reaching the spine of the Appalachians around midday Friday. This front will move west to east through central North Carolina late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. Once this front moves through, drier air will bring and end to the rain Friday evening. The front will move south slow down then stall from just off the southeast coast of North Carolina in across the Deep South.Dry weather is expected during the day Saturday along with seasonably mild air.A wave of low pressure moving along the stalled front will cause moist air to expand northward Saturday night. This will bring some rain and perhaps rumbles of thunder into Sunday morning. Then another surge of dry air will move back over the region Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The front will remain to the south, and another wave of low pressure will move along the stalled frontal boundary early next week.This could bring the region another period of rain later Monday and Monday night into Tuesday of next week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell