The winter storm will gradually move away from Central North Carolina today.There will still be snow, sleet and rain falling this morning in various parts of the region, but it will not be heavy. Then, the precipitation will end this afternoon as drier air slowly moves in. The temperature will be in the 30s, but a little above freezing for much of the day today which will allow a little natural melting of the snow cover.Under a clearing sky tonight, the temperature will plummet well into the 20s, making it the coldest night of the week. Areas of black ice will form tonight as melt-water refreezes, and areas of slush could freeze solid.Tomorrow and Wednesday will feature sunshine each day with afternoon high temperatures in the 40- to 45-degree Fahrenheit range, causing additional melting of the snowpack. Then each night will again have a re-freeze with areas of black ice forming.The warming trend will continue later in the week as the next storm system comes along. This storm will bring all rain to our region accompanied by readings up into the 50s on Friday and Saturday.This will melt the rest of the snow on the ground, except where it has been piled up from shoveling or plowing. The combination of a soaking rain and melting snow may cause localized flooding by Friday night or Saturday.Dry weather will return Sunday.Have a great week!Bigweather