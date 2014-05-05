Cool & breezy on the final day of summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The last weekend of summer turned out to be fall-like with temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal; nighttime readings got down into the 40s in the cooler outlying areas.This week will start out much of the same way as a large, and chilly, high pressure area centered over northern New England this morning has a long reach, even down into central Florida.This high will split later today into tonight, and the northern piece will weaken while the southern portion continues to give us very nice weather as it settles in over the Tennessee Valley through Wednesday.This will keep our weather sunny and dry today, tomorrow and Wednesday with very low humidity.Today will be one of our cooler days for this stretch, as we top out in the mid- and upper 60s; there will be some cumulus clouds forming, but not enough to keep it from being pretty bright. Tonight will be the coolest night, with temperatures just about everywhere dropping into the 40s thanks to clear skies and strong radiational cooling. The coolest spots could get into the low 40s. This will make it the coolest night since May 13!After tonight, temperatures will begin to warm. Highs will be back above 70 again tomorrow, though that is still about 10 degrees below normal for the first day of autumn. We see readings back into the upper 70s for Wednesday, and lows Wednesday night should be back to the mid-60s; this puts us about where we should be in late September.By Thursday, the surface high relocates off to the Southeast, and an upper-level trough will be sliding eastward through the middle of the country. This trough will be picking up moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, and dragging it toward us for the end of the week. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of that Thursday, though it will still be a nice day. Friday will bring a chance for some showers across the Triangle as Beta's moisture is pulled this way.The models disagree on what happens to that moisture and energy over the weekend. The American has that trough weakening and pulling away for Saturday, with a stronger trough arriving for Sunday into Monday. Meanwhile, the European holds up the initial trough over the Ohio Valley until the second trough kicks it eastward. Both solutions would mean rain at some point this weekend.Have a great week!Big Weather