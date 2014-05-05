Heating Up, Stray Storms Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hot & humid today with heat index (feels-like temps) in the mid to upper 90s! A few storms are possible this afternoon and evening some of which could be strong to severe. We are in level 1 out of 5 for severe risk today. The main threat is damaging winds.Tomorrow will be nice with highs in the upper 80s and humidity will start to drop in the afternoon.Beautiful stretch of weather Wednesday through Friday with Thursday being the pick day of the week...below normal temperatures and low humidity.Heating up next weekend and maybe some storms around for Father's Day.TROPICS: An area of low pressure has a good chance of developing into a Tropical Depression off our coast...don't worry, it's racing away and little to no impacts felt at the beach. In the southern Gulf of Mexico, another low will have a good chance at developing in the next 5 days and moving towards the gulf coast by this weekend. Big questions and too early to speculate if we will get any of that tropical moisture moving towards the Carolinas by Father's Day and early next week,Have a great week!Steve Stewart