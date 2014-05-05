Weather: Morning fog precedes warm afternoon again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be just like yesterday. We start with fog in areas and end with another warm day with highs near 80 under a partly sunny sky.Remnant moisture from Zeta, combined with an approaching cold front, arrives Thursday and sticks around into Friday morning. There will be little to no rain for the Sandhills where the Triangle could see only up to half an inch of rain. Areas northwest of the Triangle will only see an inch of rain at most, so flooding will not be an issue. The main issue Thursday into Friday will be gusty winds and, perhaps, a few thunderstorms.By late morning on Friday, we begin to dry out and sunshine returns to end the day.It'll be bright, and much cooler, for Halloween with temperatures not even reaching 60 degrees.And don't forget to turn the clocks back Saturday night before Daylight Saving Time ends officially on Sunday, November 1st at 2am.November begins with a mix of sun and clouds and cool temps for this time of the year. We may see a late day sprinkle, but most places stay dry. Cooler than average air sticks around through mid-week.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather