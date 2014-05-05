WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After today's cold front brought a line of intense showers and light rain to our region, we'll have partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog.High pressure will build into the Deep South tomorrow, bringing breezy southwest winds and temperatures well into the 60s. Wednesday, the pick of the week, will be even warmer. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the Triangle and low 70s in the Sandhills.Thursday will turn from sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be near-average, in the upper 50s.Friday-Monday will be unsettled: There will be limited opportunities for sunshine and each day offers the chance of showers. However, no day looks to be a washout.Friday will be cool with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s before near average temperatures return beginning Saturday.Enjoy the warm sun tomorrow!Robert Johnson