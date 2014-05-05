Weather

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, Nice Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright, beautiful sunny day, clouds will increase as night falls with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s.

The next couple of days will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.


This weekend will be sunny but chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Our next best chance for noticeable rain arrives late Monday morning and persists into early Tuesday with only a few lingering showers remaining by Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, cooler air will arrive as highs only hit the mid 40s.
Have a great night!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Today's date, 1-20-21, begins string of palindrome dates
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
New CA, GA senators sworn in, giving Dems Senate control | LIVE
LATEST: 6,415 new COVID-19 cases added in NC's latest report
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
Show More
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Durham hair resolution means some women no longer have to choose
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
'This comes out of nowhere:' NC families mourn lives lost to COVID-19
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
More TOP STORIES News