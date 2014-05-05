WEATHER: Partly Sunny, Nice Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright, beautiful sunny day, clouds will increase as night falls with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s.The next couple of days will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.This weekend will be sunny but chilly with highs in the upper 40s.Our next best chance for noticeable rain arrives late Monday morning and persists into early Tuesday with only a few lingering showers remaining by Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, cooler air will arrive as highs only hit the mid 40s.Have a great night!Robert Johnson