WEATHER: Rain, Not As Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a very warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s, clouds will stick around tonight and temperatures in the 60s for this evening.A cold front will arrive tomorrow and bring rain, mainly for the morning. We'll reach our high early in the day, then temperatures will fall into the 50s in the afternoon and evening. When showers cross our region tomorrow morning and early afternoon, expect some of the rain to be heavy and for strong wind gusts. After the rain, the remainder of the day will be cloudy.Tuesday will be much cooler in the wake of the front with highs in the low 50s but there will be plenty of sunshine.Another round of rain arrives Wednesday. Thursday will be the pick of the week: Mostly sunny with highs around 60. Then Friday through Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s.Have a great day!Steve Stewart