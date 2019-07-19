Weather

Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There will be plenty of high heat over the next few days as a deep ridge of high pressure continues to build in over the eastern two-thirds of the United States.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Friday through the weekend but it will feel closer to 105 with plenty of sunshine and humidity across the area.

These temperatures can be dangerous and anyone spending significant time outdoors should take frequent breaks and remain hydrated. Because of this, we have a Heat Advisory again Friday and an excessive heat watch for the weekend.

In an effort to avoid the heat, ABC11's Morgan Norwood found a cool place to spend the afternoon in Raleigh: IcePlex.

The ice skating rink offers a welcome break to the heatwave outside.

Heat and humidity will eventually be pushed out of the region early next week as a cold front sweeps through the area on Tuesday.



High temperatures are expected to fall by 10-15 degrees on Tuesday, rising slightly through the end of the week.

Additionally, as this front passes through the region, clouds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms also increase. Much of North Carolina will see showers into next weekend.

