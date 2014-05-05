Weather

Wet and Cooler Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highs were a few degrees cooler today, but it still was a nice Thursday. Changes arrive Friday.

An approaching storm system will bring rain across the area Friday. Highs will be much cooler dropping to the low 50s. It'll also be breezy with wings gusting as high as 20mph.


Rain will taper off during the day Saturday, and highs will warm closer to the low 60s. A cold front will start to approach the state Sunday. Most of the day stays dry, but rain chances increase later in the day. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front will warm temperatures to the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be wet as the cold front moves east. Highs will reach the low 60s. Rainfall totals through the end of Monday could range between .50-1".

Rain chances go down Tuesday and Wednesday, but we don't completely dry out. Multiple disturbances could squeeze out spotty showers across the area. Highs will eventually warm to the 60s on Thursday.


Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

