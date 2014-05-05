Weather

Wet and Cooler Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An approaching storm system will bring rain across the area today. Highs will be much cooler topping out around 50. It'll also be breezy with wings gusting as high as 20mph.

Rain will taper off during the morning on Saturday, and highs will warm closer to the low 60s.It will be more humid.


A cold front will start to approach the state Sunday. Most of the day stays dry, but rain chances increase later in the day. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front will warm temperatures to the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be wet as the cold front moves east. Highs will reach the low 60s. Rainfall totals through the end of Monday could range between -1".

Rain chances go down Tuesday and Wednesday, but we can't completely dry out. Multiple disturbances could squeeze out spotty showers across the area. Highs will eventually warm to the back into 60s on Thursday as we finally dry out.


